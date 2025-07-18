Play

How are Hindutva ideas are being promoted and normalised abroad, particularly through religious, cultural and political organisations? How does this affect diaspora communities and politics in India?

In this episode of the discussion series on the state of the republic, peace activist and author Harsh Mander explores these questions and more with historian Edward Anderson, and Sunita Vishwanath and Pranay Somayajula from the Hindus for Human Rights advocacy group.

The conversation also addresses whether sections of the diaspora are funding or supporting political and ideological campaigns in India, and how these networks operate. The guests reflect on how diaspora Hindutva aligns itself with local political parties in their respective countries, and how it intersects with lobbying, and community mobilisation.

They also discuss the challenges faced by those in the diaspora who oppose Hindutva and advocate for secularism and human rights.

The name of Karwan e Mohabbat’s Yeh Daag Daag Ujala series is a tribute to the iconic poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.