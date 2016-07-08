Sourav Ganguly, Prince of Kolkata, Dada....turned 47 on Monday. It’s been quite a journey – from struggling to break into the Indian cricket team in the early 1990’s to becoming one of its greatest captains, and now to playing a role in managing Indian cricket.

As great a time as any to go back and look at some of his best moments, right?

Wrong. How many more times do you want to see a bare-chested cricketer waving his shirt furiously while mouthing obscenities at the Lords’ Cricket Ground in London?

So here’s something fresh to rekindle your memories of our beloved Sourav Ganguly. The time when he went toe-to-toe with Hrithik Roshan...and er...we’ll let you judge for yourself.

Alright, he can’t dance. Well not in front of the camera at least. But it seems Dada was quite comfortable around the camera in his heydays, which led to some enjoyable advertisements on television. Here’s him gently ribbing Irfan Pathan on whether he’s made it to the team, or not.

There was this hilarious caper with his team-mates as they practise in Africa and come across a lion.

And of course, he could make us wipe away a tear too. (OK, maybe it was the inspired copywriter, but it’s hard to imagine anyone else pulling this one off.)