My favorite moment of the concert 💕 it was so amazing to see him uplift this beautiful black child like this #444tour pic.twitter.com/DIsPowjQQT — Amanda Waller (@naptural_mae) November 20, 2017

While on his 4:44 tour, American rapper Jay-Z recently stopped midway during a concert in Cleveland, Ohio to speak to a little girl in the audience. A video (above) shared by Amanda Waller on Twitter shows the musician stopping his set to ask a young African-American girl to the front, and give her an inspiring talk.

“Now remember, you can be anything that you want to be when you grow up,” he said. “And I’ll tell you something. At this very moment, America is way more sexist than they are racist. Now you, young lady, you got the potential to be the next president of the United States. You believe that. You understand?”

The rapper is known to be a vocal critic of the American prison system for targeting African-American men, and has even called President Donald Trump “a joke”.