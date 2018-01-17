Play

Public spaces in India aren’t kind to women, especially public transport. Travelling alone as they do, women are often subjected to harassment, not all of which is necessarily physical.

This film by the NGO Breakthrough India suggests a way out. Here, a young woman boards an auto rickshaw and within a matter of seconds the driver adjusts the rear view mirror to ogle at her.

But then two other passengers get in, one of them a woman. And everything changes. The women join hands and send a subtle but unmistakeable message back to the driver. Solidarity works.