The Hubble Space Telescope undoubtedly captures the most breathtaking views of the universe that human eyes get the chance to see. A video created by NASA and its partners of the Orion nebula is a reminder (if one has needed).

Visible even to the naked eye, the nebula – the nearest spot in space to Earth where large stars are formed – is one of the most photographed celestial formations. But what is unique about this three-dimensional visualisation is that it combines images captured with infrared light, laser technology, and visual techniques.

The video offers a flight through sparkling stardust and multi-coloured clouds to the notes of Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings in E Major playing in the background.