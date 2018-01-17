Ice jam on the Ausable River in Au Sable Forks NY. Video starts at noon (17:00Z) and ends at 3pm (20:00Z). They happen fast! #icejam #nywx pic.twitter.com/vO5HJQeCcU — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) January 12, 2018

Several parts of the US are seeing a brutal winter. With extraordinary natural phenomena emerging as a result.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Burlington, Vermont posted a time-lapse video recently, drawing attention to a crazy ice jam on the Ausable River in Au Sable Forks in upstate New York.

In the video, the frozen river seems to rise up and break up into big ice pieces. The entire mess, filled with ice chunks and tree branches, makes its way downstream, leaving behind the river, which returns to its normal levels.

The actual footage was captured over three hours, shot on a National Weather Service webcam.

Ice jams are more common in March or April, when the temperatures start to increase, said John Goff, lead meteorologist at NWS Burlington.