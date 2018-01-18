Isn’t this amazing? Watch as a mother snow leopard helps her 3 young cubs cross a river in a nature reserve in China. It’s really promising to see this camera trap footage of a wonderful family thriving in the wild  pic.twitter.com/KrdXKPue3y — WWF UK (@wwf_uk) January 15, 2018

The snow leopard has always been a mysterious creature, shy and rarely seen. Labelled an endangered species, it saw its numbers declining over the years. But now, with the efforts made by a number of conservation organisations, the dwindling has been arrested.

A video, from China, of a mother helping her cubs across a mountain river is a sweet reminder of just how majestic – and how caring – the snow leopard is. Of course, motherly instincts are not unique to the species, but even so, it is a beautiful, heartwarming sight.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, snow leopards can be found in the harshest of climates in the Himalayas, Bhutan, Pakistan, Mongolia and Russia. In 2017, the International Union for Conservation of Nature announced that it would remove the snow leopard from its endangered species list, indicating that the species is no longer “threatened”.