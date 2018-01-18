Play

We were all supremely impressed when Dani Ochoa played the Cantina Theme from Star Wars with a pencil while writing a maths equation. It was an instant internet sensation and even sparked a musical movement called “pencil music”.

Well, a Rubik’s cube master just one-upped her and played his own version on a Rubik’s cube – while solving it. The Cubician’s video (above) starts with a scrambled Rubik’s cube. What he does is, frankly, quite extraordinary.

The question now is: what’s next? (And how long will it before a cat playing the theme pops into view?)