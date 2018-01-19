Play

There aren’t many bands out there willing to make a joke out of themselves. American band Fall Out Boys, however, have been doing it for years now. From their hilariously long campy song titles like Our Lawyer Made Us Change the Name of This Song So We Wouldn’t Get Sued and I Slept with Someone in Fall Out Boy and All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me that have entire Tumblr pages dedicated to them, to overt references to movies and pop culture, the band clearly stopped taking themselves seriously a while ago.

Their new music video (above) for Wilson (Expensive Mistakes) continues their legacy of being jokesters by putting up the members of the pop-rock quartet for “sale” in a tele-shopping advertisement. For only 400 payments of $99.99 one can “buy” the band that boasts of “beautiful boys made of real skin that eat food”.

The range of “products” also includes memorabilia from the band, like the severed hand from The Phoenix video, Patrick Stump’s suit from Dance Dance, absurd dancing Llamas, a bass sword, “crazy backwards guitar man” and more. According to the calculations of a YouTuber, the total only comes out to about $158,123.62. Not too shabby.

The song is part of their seventh studio album M A N I A, released on January 19.