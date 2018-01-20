“You’ll say no to me when you’ve said yes to everyone else?” says the man. “What is this thought process?” replies the woman, bewildered, angry and perplexed.

Even a video of a mock Tinder date does not have to try too hard to reflect the reality arising from online dating. Drawing on her experiences, Aayushi Jagad made the video above to show the kind of judgemental comments and attitudes she has been subjected to, starting with body-shaming masquerading as back-handed compliments.

Inevitably, reveals the video, a woman turning down a man is not taken well by the male of the species. And therein lies the heart of the problem that men need to solve, for themselves. For women can, and must, say no if they want to.