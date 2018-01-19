Play

On January 8, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he would announce “THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR 2017”. He wrote, “Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”

Turns out he was serious. Trump actually announced the winners of his fake news awards – definitely a first for a world leader. Talk show host Jimmy Fallon promptly recreated just how the award show would have taken place.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the host came decked up in Trump-like attire to give out the fake news awards to the “Fakest Cable News Network” and the “Failing-est Newspaper”. Fallon even brought out US First Lady Melania Trump, played by Gina Gershon, and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, played by Rachel Dratch.

Naturally, he took the chance to mock everything about Trump from his love of McDonalds and Diet Coke, to the way he drinks water.

Meanwhile, on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, CNN news anchor Wolf Blitzer humbly accepted his fake news award on behalf of CNN (video below), which has faced the brunt of Trump’s “fake news” accusations.