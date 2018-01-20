Play

“Revenge porn”, where a man (usually it’s a man) goes online with images and videos of private moments with a partner, is a nightmare. And what makes it worse is that such material has a huge viewership.

And so slam poet Ishmeet Nagpal slams into the penchant for enjoying such material, warning voyeuristic viewers that if it isn’t bad enough watching clandestinely shot videos of intimate moments, what they’re enjoying themselves with could well be a video shared with the public by a bruised male ego.

Don’t forget, Nagpal reminds everyone, how the woman might be feeling as a result of this violence, manipulated, exploited, and then shamed. Don’t just dismiss it as harmless pornography, she says.