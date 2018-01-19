Getting around on a tuk tuk! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/viHwnJdDT9 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 18, 2018

Indian fans of the evergreen rock band, The Rolling Stones, got into a tizzy a few days ago when lead singer and legendary “bad boy” Mick Jagger uploaded a picture on Instagram (below) that said “Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!” The photograph was taken in Rajasthan, outside Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Though it was not the rock star’s first visit to India or Rajasthan or even Jodhpur, this time Sir Mick decided to spice things up through social media.

Much to the chagrins of his fans, though, Jagger has not clarified why he is – or was – in India, or for how long. However, his Instagram and Twitter posts (above and below) convey that he is having a great time exploring India, riding “tuk-tuks” (auto-rickshaws), among other things, to get some satisfaction.

