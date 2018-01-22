Play

What would it be like to have a mini Donald Trump in your home answering your phone, switching off the lights and playing your favourite playlist? Look no further than is Amazon Echo’s Trump edition which does all that and more.

Luckily, it’s only a joke. But it’s still terrifying.

The video above uses portions from Trump’s speeches and interviews to respond to questions and commands. It also features a remixed spoof of Trump’s “we need to build a wall” speech (music video below).