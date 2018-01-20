Play

Whenever Justin Timberlake wasn’t making music, he clearly spent all the time watching dystopian movies like Blade Runner 2049, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Hunger Games. No wonder he decided to combine the themes and aesthetics of all those movies with every hot socio-political trend in a desperate bid to remain relevant.

The result: Timberlake’s music video (above) for his song Supplies.

Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Donald Trump, #MeToo, police violence, immigration policies, racism, sexism – they’re all in there. Also, floating umbrellas, and “all white” people and albino crocodiles harassing a woman dressed in all black. Enter Timberlake, the “woke” saviour, ready to jump to her rescue.

All the while, he sings his grandiose claims:

“I’ll be the light when you can’t see
I’ll be the wood when you need heat
I’ll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity
Some sh*t’s ‘bout to go down
I’ll be the one with the level head
The world can end now
Baby, we’ll be living in The Walking Dead
’Cause I got supplie-ie-ies”

Is Timberlake implying he is humanity’s saviour, because hey, he’s got “supplie-ie-ies” or, rather, is the supplies.

Unsurprisingly, the video has got some (no, a lot) of backlash. A Twitter critic called it “The Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad of music videos”, while another suggested it’s Timberlake’s way of “rebranding himself as a male ally”.