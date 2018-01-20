Play

Whenever Justin Timberlake wasn’t making music, he clearly spent all the time watching dystopian movies like Blade Runner 2049, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Hunger Games. No wonder he decided to combine the themes and aesthetics of all those movies with every hot socio-political trend in a desperate bid to remain relevant.

The result: Timberlake’s music video (above) for his song Supplies.

Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Donald Trump, #MeToo, police violence, immigration policies, racism, sexism – they’re all in there. Also, floating umbrellas, and “all white” people and albino crocodiles harassing a woman dressed in all black. Enter Timberlake, the “woke” saviour, ready to jump to her rescue.

All the while, he sings his grandiose claims:

“I’ll be the light when you can’t see

I’ll be the wood when you need heat

I’ll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity

Some sh*t’s ‘bout to go down

I’ll be the one with the level head

The world can end now

Baby, we’ll be living in The Walking Dead

’Cause I got supplie-ie-ies”

Is Timberlake implying he is humanity’s saviour, because hey, he’s got “supplie-ie-ies” or, rather, is the supplies.

Unsurprisingly, the video has got some (no, a lot) of backlash. A Twitter critic called it “The Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad of music videos”, while another suggested it’s Timberlake’s way of “rebranding himself as a male ally”.

Just made a coworker watch that new Justin Timberlake "Supplies" video, to make her experience the awful with me. Her feedback: "It's like the Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad of music videos." I agree. — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) January 18, 2018

Justin Timberlake's new music video is literally him rebranding himself as a male ally pic.twitter.com/AY1UZ4cHQa — Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) January 18, 2018

Guys I’ve watched the new Justin Timberlake video a couple times today... I just get more confused with each viewing. What’s his message? Is his statement just ALL THE STATEMENTS? What do any of these visuals have to do with a song that is pretty clearly just about sex? Help me — Mike Ryan⛓ 🙌🏽⛓ (@MichaelRyanRuiz) January 18, 2018

I just watched that new Justin Timberlake video all the way through and didn't die. Ask me anything. — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) January 18, 2018

justin timberlake standing over the cauldron: a hint of social justice.....a dash of blade runner 2049 cinematography...a pinch of weird outfits...and a handful of the banksy twitter account — Kevin Harvey: international assassin (@GraceSpelman) January 18, 2018

i can’t believe JT is gonna end racism with supplies, MLK is shaking pic.twitter.com/DuKK9gtdje — マーク (@donthoIdthewaII) January 18, 2018