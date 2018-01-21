Play

“They’ve identified the most ineffable human problem, and come up with the most cold, bureaucratic solution.”

Trust talk show Stephen Colbert to get directly to the question that many are asking. Why has Britain appointed a minister of loneliness, and how will that solve the problem that apparently nine million Britons – “how did they get that statistic” – suffer from?

Quoting British Prime Minister Theresa May, complete with her accent, Colbert goes on to add his own lines: “And sometimes those people [who endure loneliness] are even leaders of countries who spend all day making decisions about Brexit...Oh dear god I’m so alone.”