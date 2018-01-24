Play

This new robot is the tiniest and quickest of its kind, working with micro-precision accuracy. Developed by researchers at Harvard, the milliDelta can move its “arms” at an incredible speed – up to 75 motions in a second – which a camera cannot capture.

It belongs to a category called delta robots, which are generally found in factories. Their job is to fit items in the right place on a conveyor belt. Naturally, they have to move fast to keep pace. Fun fact: the first delta robot worked in a chocolate factory.

“Delta robots are pretty fast, but ours basically blows those ones out of the water,” Harvard researcher Hayley McClintock, who co-wrote a paper on the milliDelta, told Science Robotics. The developers are also considering using the robots for surgical processes.