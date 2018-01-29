Please is ko chutti day dain. pic.twitter.com/tlGKvcW4FX — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) January 21, 2018

A young boy from Pakistan has taken out-of-the-box thinking to a new level. being in need of leave from school for a day, he decided to sing his application instead of putting it down on paper.

The precocious child even sang out each punctuation, lest his grammar and grasp of the language be doubted. He stopped short of identifying himself in the song, but it is evident that he is a student of Modern Primary School, Ghorwala, in Punjab, Pakistan.

The video was shared by Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy on Twitter, who wrote what we’re all thinking – “Please grant him leave.”