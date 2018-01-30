Play

If the Grammys had a category for “best spoken word album”, Hilary Clinton might just have won for her narration of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury.

During the airing of Sunday night’s 60th annual Grammy Awards, host James Corden slipped in a comedy routine, holding mock auditions for the category – were the Grammys to include it. He brought out musicians like Snoop Dogg, Cher, Cardi B, along with a surprise appearance from Hillary Clinton.

In this clip, Clinton reads out a passage from the controversial book on US President Donald Trump’s days in the White House. It was on Trump’s love for McDonald’s.

Clinton read: “He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s – nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made.” And Corden replied, “That’s it, we’ve got it. That’s the one.”