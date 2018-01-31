Play

Fed up of strained necks and aching arms from watching films on your mobile? An enterprising duo has a solution – in prototype form. All you need, besides their invention, is some space to lie down.

As the video above shows, Poptheatr is a portable tent that you slip your head under. It is set up so that your mobile can be suspended above your head in a completely dark environment equipped with speakers and enclosed with material that lets you breathe freely.

A project that began in engineering class is now out there looking for funding. Could this be one of the futures of the mobile phone theatre?