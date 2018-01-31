Video: This tent for your head converts a mobile into a personal theatre for watching films
Just make sure you have enough space to lie down.
Fed up of strained necks and aching arms from watching films on your mobile? An enterprising duo has a solution – in prototype form. All you need, besides their invention, is some space to lie down.
As the video above shows, Poptheatr is a portable tent that you slip your head under. It is set up so that your mobile can be suspended above your head in a completely dark environment equipped with speakers and enclosed with material that lets you breathe freely.
A project that began in engineering class is now out there looking for funding. Could this be one of the futures of the mobile phone theatre?