Play

People in India successfully fought for and retained net neutrality, but things aren’t so cheery in the United States, where net neutrality was repealed in December 2017, a move executed by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. The end of net neutrality could be drastic for internet users, but many people still struggle to understand the implications of the repeal.

Surprisingly, American fast-food chain Burger King decided to conduct a social experiment to teach people the impact of the move, by applying the same rules to food – specifically to their trademark Whopper burger (video above).

Customers were perplexed, angry, frustrated, while some even tried to snatch their food. One customer called the experience “a bad dream”, another said it was “the worst thing I’ve ever heard of”, and one customer felt she was being taken advantage of.

Which was the whole point of the experiment. The video ends with a dig at Ajit Pai’s video (below) by showing The King drinking from a large Reese’s cup, like Pai did at the end of his.