Even in America, asking someone to a high school prom is a nerve-wracking task for most young people. But evidently not for Dayton Modderman, an 18-year-old student from Bradenton Christian School, Florida, who asked multiple Grammy award winner and pop-star Taylor Swift to go to the prom with him.

Modderman’s “prom-posal” wasn’t exactly casual. He made an elaborate video (above), asking the singer-songwriter to be his prom date, expressing his love for her and her music – and demonstrating his skills.

Being a proper gentleman, Modderman also asked Swift’s father and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, for permission, wrapping up his offer in a manner that would make Swift proud: “You know what Taylor? I just have one more question for you – are you ready for it?”