The Philadelphia Eagles were crowned Super Bowl champions of 2018 after a thrilling game on Sunday night against the New England Patriots, breaking a 57-year jinx.

Natrually, fans came out to celebrate. But it went out of control as they wreaked havoc on the streets, with acts of looting and vandalism being reported.

From climbing up traffic lights, jumping off streets lamps, flipping over cars and tearing down awnings, Eagles fans did not acquit themselves well. And these videos below provide the evidence.