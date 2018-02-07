Sitting beside a lamp post and a phone booth on a street in Sydney is this Australia street artist, singing a very familiar tune. It is, of course, Arif Lohar’s famous song “Jugni”.

This song became popular when it was featured on MTV’s Coke Studio, and later in the Bollywood film Cocktail.

While this Australian busker might not be the next Arif Lohar, he’s surely got the beat, lyrics and even pronunciation that the song deserves. For comparison, here is the original.