Watch: Elon Musk put a Tesla Roadster on the SpaceX Heavy Falcon rocket to Mars (or beyond)
Will this be the first automobile on Mars? No, but it was supposed to be orbiting around the planet.
What you see in this video isn’t bad Photoshop. It is in fact a car barrelling along over the earth, looking down at us earthlings.
As over a million people watched the launch of aerospace company SpaceX’s Heavy Falcon rocket – original destination Mars – founder Elon Musk added a cherry coloured Tesla Roadster to the payload. Now this car is moving through the solar system. While the original plan was to orbit around Mars, a new report says it may be headed further out.
Sitting in the driver’s seat is the dummy astronaut “Starman”, with a “Don’t Panic” sign on the dashboard, while playing David Bowie’s popular song “Space Oddity” on the car speakers.
Here is a detailed video of the launch.