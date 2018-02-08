View from SpaceX Launch Control. Apparently, there is a car in orbit around Earth. pic.twitter.com/QljN2VnL1O — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018

What you see in this video isn’t bad Photoshop. It is in fact a car barrelling along over the earth, looking down at us earthlings.

As over a million people watched the launch of aerospace company SpaceX’s Heavy Falcon rocket – original destination Mars – founder Elon Musk added a cherry coloured Tesla Roadster to the payload. Now this car is moving through the solar system. While the original plan was to orbit around Mars, a new report says it may be headed further out.

Sitting in the driver’s seat is the dummy astronaut “Starman”, with a “Don’t Panic” sign on the dashboard, while playing David Bowie’s popular song “Space Oddity” on the car speakers.

Here is a detailed video of the launch.