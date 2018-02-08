Caught on camera: Devastating earthquake in Taiwan left this hotel alarmingly tilted
A terrifying sight, when you think of the guests.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Taiwan on Tuesday night. It was said to have caused four buildings in Hualien city to tilt or even cave in, reported ABC News.
This footage (above) of a hotel tilting to one side shows rescuers and fire fighters in action. It is is a terrifying sight. The angle is so sharp that the ground floor is crushed.
A number of buildings have been badly damaged, two bridges have collapsed and at least five people were killed and more than 200 injured. Here is more video footage of the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.