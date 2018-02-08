Hotel guests feared trapped after 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan https://t.co/g2nJmieHcJ pic.twitter.com/siQZpTpfjG — TIME (@TIME) February 6, 2018

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Taiwan on Tuesday night. It was said to have caused four buildings in Hualien city to tilt or even cave in, reported ABC News.

This footage (above) of a hotel tilting to one side shows rescuers and fire fighters in action. It is is a terrifying sight. The angle is so sharp that the ground floor is crushed.

A number of buildings have been badly damaged, two bridges have collapsed and at least five people were killed and more than 200 injured. Here is more video footage of the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

Video shows firefighters in Taiwan attempting to get inside collapsed hotel where at least two people were trapped after 6.4-magnitude earthquake. https://t.co/n50z0NeaZN pic.twitter.com/CK4lVgXP5C — ABC News (@ABC) February 7, 2018

People climb down ladder to escape damaged hotel after magnitude-6.4 earthquake strikes near the coast of Taiwan. https://t.co/7ygPZL8x2q pic.twitter.com/f3q8GGNTNB — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2018