Time Out magazine just called Singapore a very boring city in its City Life Index 2018, ranking the city second-last out of 32 in terms of how “exciting” each city is. Singapore’s Tourism Board promptly fought back.

The response was the video above to prove just how wrong the magazine was. The video starts by claiming, “Singapore is boring. There is nothing exciting to do.” It proceeds to showcase all that the island state has to offer residents.

But will any of this counter the contention of residents, according to the survey, that the cultural scene in the city is the worst among the 32?