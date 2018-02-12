Play

Actress and “activist with her own army” Rose McGowan isn’t fond of social conventions. She made it very clear with her appearance on The Late Show where she appeared wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sat down cross-legged for her interview with Stephen Colbert.

“You’re comfortable with discomfort,” said Colbert shortly into their interview, and McGowan emphatically agreed, starting what turned out to be an interestingly uncomfortable interview.

McGowan, who recently wrote her memoir Brave, and is appearing in a documentary series called Citizen Rose, talked about Harvey Weinstein and how he has been “gaslighting” men and women. McGowan was instrumental in dimming the aura of the Hollywood mogul, a fact she pointed out during the interview. “I was the architect,” she said, clarifying that she spoke up about Weinstein’s sexual assault on her a year ago.

Colbert and the audience did struggle to keep up with McGowan during the interview, but even Colbert couldn’t disagree that most of what she said was correct. McGowan thanked Colbert the next day on twitter, slamming traditional conventions along the way.

1) I had fun (as much as one can have in this alternate reality) on the @colbertlateshow any press framing it as “bizarre” I just have a different personality than you. I don’t follow protocol. And I will talk about WHAT I WANT. I requested a Dick Cavett free form hangout. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2018

2) I am bored of formats and questions. I am done with traditional structure. If you’re not with the fake tradition of traditional promotional “appearances” then by all means, stay in your square, but DO NOT APPLY TO ME . @TheAVClub — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2018

I am unusual, that IS the point. I do not care for formats or traditional thought. Every interview of mine is different, just like a mood. A lot of you are meeting me for the first time. Don’t compare me to what you would do or be. Be free. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2018

On Saturday, McGowan blamed Weinstein yet again , this time for being “the bad man” responsible for the death of Jill Messick, McGowan’s former manager, who committed suicide on Wednesday.

Messick’s family blamed her death on McGowan, Weinstein and the media for causing stress in her life due to the Hollywood scandal, claiming that she “became collateral damage in an already horrific story.” Messick was McGowan’s manager in 1997, the same year that McGowan alleges she was raped by Weinstein. You can read the family’s full, blistering statement here.

McGowan, however, wrote on Instagram (below), “For Jill: May your family find some measure of solace during this pain. That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true. The bad man did this to us both. May you find peace on the astral plane. May you find serenity with the stars.”