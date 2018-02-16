Play

With the release of Bodak Yellow, Cardi B became the first female rapper to have a solo chart-topping song in 19 years. A behind-the-scenes look at the music video for the song, however, reveals just how close she came to having her career cut short.

The video (above) reveals that the female rapper was about to be attacked by a cheetah on the set of her video in Dubai. Picture Perfect, the director of the video, shared footage of a scene that was supposed to be part of the music video. They had borrowed a cheetah from a Sultan in Dubai to shoot it. “We shot this scene we didn’t use, and he attacked Cardi B in that scene,” he says.

The video shows Cardi B rapping while holding the cheetah on a leash, when suddenly the cheetah turns towards her, hissing and snapping. She panics, saying in the clip, “Okay. No no no! Come hold him.”

Thankfully, disaster was averted and the scenes that made it to the music video that show the large cat are actually of a different cheetah, who was calm after being fed six pounds of deer meat – calm enough to allow Cardi B to pet him for the video.

You can watch the music video below, if you need any reminding: