While you weren’t looking, the first ever robot ski tournament has been taking place alongside the Winter Olympics.

Eight teams from universities and tech companies sent their robots to take part in the Ski Robot Challenge at the Welli Hilli ski resort in Hoenseong, not too far from Pyeongchang, the venue for the Winter Olympics. A prize of US $10,000 was said to be awarded to the winning team.

These robots look like your average skier, standing on two legs with ski poles. They even have joints resembling elbows and bending knees, and were driven by independent power systems that launched them down the icy slopes.

While some robots acquitted themselves well, others faced some...well, problems.