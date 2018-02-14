Play

Valentine’s Day and romance have got a reality pill in the form of this song by YouTuber Gus Johnson and an (unfortunately) unnamed co-singer. Called Failing Couples of Facebook, it is dedicated to all couples in terrible relationships who put up a happy façade on Facebook.

A sharp indictment of couple goals in the age of social media, the 30-second song doubles as a commentary on the space for hypocrisy and pretence that social media offers.

The video description says, “Our relationship is bad, but we are posting happy pictures anyway.” The song starts on a similar note, as the “happy” couple sing, “We’re together yes we’re dating and it’s going really bad. But we don’t want all our friends to know that we are really sad.”