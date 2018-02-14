Play

Here’s something for all Harry Potter fans who’ve been dying for another book, another movie, or, possibly, even another chapter. This isn’t exactly what you’re expecting, but it might be better.

The extremely creative minds of Botnik Studios created a predictive text keyboard trained with text from the Harry Potter series. A full chapter of three pages was written in this manner, and this animated video is a dramatic reading of that very chapter.

The chapter, titled Harry Potter and the Portrait of What Looked Like a Large Pile of Ash, has Ron covered in spiders, and Hermione sticking a Death Eater’s face in mud, while Harry falls down the stairs for several months. Everything from the theatrical reading and strange visuals to the absurdly constructed sentences makes this both ridiculous and hysterical.