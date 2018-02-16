Play

Remember Elon Musk’s flamethrower? Here’s a reminder, since it happened just the other day that The Boring Company made 20,000 of them, selling them out in four days.

Now, one Jason Salerno has decided to make one for himself. And he has posted a video (top), explaining how he did it. Salerno gives details about every single part he bought online to make his flamethrower, claiming savings of $272 on the original price of $500.

Salerno used a STAR XR-5 1508 Airsoft Gun, a bottle mount, a propane extension hose, a propane cylinder and a blow torch. As always, our advice: don’t try this at home. Or anywhere else.