Who doesn’t want to know what it’s like to party in zero gravity? Well, just ask Steve Aoki, the renowned DJ who hosted an entire rave party in just that environment on a plane, where he was joined by W&W and a couple other DJs.

The event, called World Club Dome Zero Gravity, hosted their party in a specially converted A310 aircraft, which astronauts use for training. The plane took off from Frankfurt airport and flew for 90 minutes, 25 of them in zero gravity conditions.

The 20 partygoers clearly had a great time going weightless, as the video above suggests. Watch Aoki play a set and then plunge into zero gravity in the video below.

This was not the world’s first zero gravity concert, though. In 2016, DJ Mike Cervello performed at the first-ever zero gravity festival in Las Vegas (below).