An American company, Embark, known for manufacturing self-driving trucks, has managed to successfully complete an entire test drive from coast to coast, with minimal human intervention.

The truck drove itself from Los Angeles in California to Jacksonville in Florida, covering around 2,400 miles (3,862 km) in 44 hours. The truck was said to have been driving without a driver on the freeway, with the automated system in control at all times.

The trucks are built with sensors and cameras in order to map out the route and avoid obstructions while driving. The vehicle drove along a pre-mapped out route which it followed from coast to coast. A camera on board monitored the driving, distance and time.