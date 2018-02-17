When a woman at a railway station feared that her bag would get stolen during the security check, she employed the most fitting (and absurd) method possible: she followed her bag in into x-ray machine.

In a crowded train station in China, the woman was spotted by surveillance cameras as she put her bag on the conveyor belt of the x-ray machine and then climbed onto it herself. The video above shows x-ray images of the woman crouching on her hands and knees, going through the machine. When questioned about her actions, she said she was avoiding theft.

CCTV footage shows the woman coming out on the other side, startling the security guards and other commuters. As she got off, she grabbed her bag and walked away nonchalantly.