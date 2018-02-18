Play

Kids play with LEGO’s plastic bricks. Adults use them to make complex models of buildings. Legends build drone controllers with them.

The LEGO Creative Play Lab teamed up with the Human Media Lab at Queen’s University in Canada and put together this unique drone controller. The video above, made at the Lego World Expo in Copenhagen, shows how to operate a LEGO controller set which can be used to fly multiple drones at the same time.

To build the controller one must arrange the bricks in a shape of one’s choice, after which the drones take flight to mimic the shape, colour and path of the creation. Best of all, it looks like a lot of fun to play with.