Around the Web

Video: Had enough of bromances in films? Listen to this poem on the bonds of sisterhood

Charul Prabhakar has also had enough of the stereotyped depiction of relationships between women.

by 
Play

Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rang De Basanti – apart from being popular Bollywood films, what do they all have in common? They’re centred around some really strong male bonding, or “bromance”s, as they’re now called. Now, try and recall Indian films that revolve around a similar fierce bond between women. Having trouble?

Charul Prabhakar, a young poet from Delhi, recognised the unfairness of the situation, and wrote a poem to remind people of the importance of the bond that women share (video above). The poem – Prabhakar told Scroll.in that she prefers not using titles, though the phrase My Girls and I was constantly in her head while she wrote it – captures the ferocity and beauty with which women support each other, while attempting to debunk the gender stereotypes associated with female friendships.

“I’ve always had issues with how female bonds are portrayed and talked about. Rather, how little they are talked about,” Prabhakar told Scroll.in. Referring to films like Pyaar ka Punchnama and ZNMD, she laid out how bromances were portrayed as being attractive and cool, while women were shown as being all about planning weddings, pedicure sessions, ruining the male bonding, being domesticated and, the worst, being judgemental about one another.

“It’s extremely problematic,” said Prabhakar. “Friendships, regardless of gender are of critical importance. Sisterhood more, because many of our problems are seldom familiar to men, even the supportive ones. I have experienced and have been privy to female friends who have helped each other out of something as grave as mental illness, or friendships wherein girls have never been introduced to any kind of familial support and have only turned to their girls for help.”

It was her own such experiences that inspired the 25-year-old to write the poem. From random, unsolicited advice in the ladies’ room or positive comments from strangers in the trial room, to being taught video games and mixing spirits, her poem highlights the kind of support women give each other, with a pertinent message: “This sisterhood is here for us, it always will be. We are connected...timelessly.”

Although it was Prabhakar who wrote the verses, the poem was performed by VJ Ramona Arena as part of a series called The Poetis.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.