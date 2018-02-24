direct cash transfer

Watch: Food or cash? 97% of people surveyed in this Jharkhand block had the same answer

The government introduced cash transfers in place of subsidised foodgrains in Nagri block in October 2017.

by 

What happens when the government distributes cash instead of foodgrains? Chaos and disruption, say the residents of Nagri block in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district.

In October 2017, the government launched a pilot project in the block that changed the way families entitled to food rations could access them. Earlier, all they had to do was visit the ration shop to buy subsidised rice for Rs 1 per kg. But with the government now transferring the subsidy in the form of cash into their bank accounts, they had to follow three steps. First, visit the bank to find out whether the money had arrived. Since banks are reluctant to process small amounts, go to the local service centre called pragya kendra to withdraw the money. Finally, queue up at the ration shop to buy the rice priced at Rs 32 per kg.

A survey of 244 families in 13 villages by student volunteers working with the Right to Food campaign showed this process was not only tedious and time-consuming, but also expensive and exclusionary. The average distance from home to the bank was 4.5 km and to the pragya kendra, 4.3 km. The average time spent visiting all three places was 12 hours – or one and a half days of missed work and wages. Even then, there was no guarantee of getting the food rations – on average, the surveyed families received only 2.1 of the four instalments of rations since the pilot began in October 2017. Many people, specially the elderly, had trouble verifying their fingerprints for the Aadhaar-based authentication introduced as part of the process.

No wonder 97% of the respondents said they wanted the government to stop the cash transfers and go back to the earlier system of food distribution.

Among those put to hardship is Jatri Devi who cannot walk without a stick but still has to trudge to her bank every month because she does not have money to pay for an autorickshaw. And Dauri Devi who has not got any ration for five months since her fingerprints are worn out by years of manual labour.

Watch the two women and others recount their struggles in this short film, shot by Aninjit Pakhale.

Play

The larger push towards cash transfers

Jharkhand is not the only state experimenting with replacing subsidised foodgrains with cash transfers, also called direct benefit transfers. Over the last few years, the Centre has been pushing all states to run such pilot projects, as policy makers argue cash transfers will help eliminate the leakages in the public distribution system.

But studies have shown mixed results. Surveying the first batch of such experiments launched in three Union territories, a report commissioned by the government think-tank Niti Aayog found two-thirds of the beneficiaries supported cash transfers, but one-third had either not received the money or did not know if they had received it.

To avoid welfare losses to the poor, the report recommended that the government implement a choice-based direct benefit transfer system in which beneficiaries would be free to choose whether they wanted benefits in cash or kind. But as the case of Nagri block in Jharkhand shows, this recommendation has been ignored.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.