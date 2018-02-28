Play

Sometimes a film seems real enough to convince people that its fictitious location actually exists. And if they still aren’t convinced, there’s always Jimmy Kimmel.

Not everyone in America seems to know that the African nation Wakanda in Black Panther does not actually exist in real life. So talk show host Jimmy Kimmel decided to test the theory and interviewed people on the street to gauge their opinions on the (fake) crisis in the country of Wakanda.

As people confidently gave their profound views on the ongoing situation in the African country, Kimmel proved to have successfully pulled their legs. Interestingly, not only were the responses hilarious, no one seemed to get the joke. Or maybe the video just picked the respondents who fell for the prank.