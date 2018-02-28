Play

A mysterious case has been recorded of a dog who returns to the same Mumbai station night after night to chase the same train. This video above, posted by CGTN, captures the stray dog’s curious behaviour.

It has been reported that she goes to platform 1 at Kanjurmarg station , waits for the train to arrive, stares expectantly into the ladies’ compartment, and then runs behind the train as it leaves.

Any theories?