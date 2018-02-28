Watch: Two Pakistani news anchors fought between takes, and it was all caught on camera
Definitely more exciting than the news.
Two news anchors from Pakistan were caught on camera having a verbal spat in a video (above) posted on February 24. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows anchors from the Lahore-based news channel City 42 having a bitter exchange in Urdu.
“How am I supposed to do the news bulletin with her?” complained the exasperated male anchor to the production crew. “She’s asking me not to talk to her.”
Miffed at this, the female anchor responded by asking him to mind his tone and speak to her with respect. The male anchor, rapidly losing his patience, questioned her, “How have I disrespected you?”
While the clip, provided by Daily Pakistan, is abruptly cut off –for obvious reasons – that didn’t keep social media users from weighing in.