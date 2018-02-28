Two news anchors from Pakistan were caught on camera having a verbal spat in a video (above) posted on February 24. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows anchors from the Lahore-based news channel City 42 having a bitter exchange in Urdu.

“How am I supposed to do the news bulletin with her?” complained the exasperated male anchor to the production crew. “She’s asking me not to talk to her.”

Miffed at this, the female anchor responded by asking him to mind his tone and speak to her with respect. The male anchor, rapidly losing his patience, questioned her, “How have I disrespected you?”

While the clip, provided by Daily Pakistan, is abruptly cut off –for obvious reasons – that didn’t keep social media users from weighing in.

Don’t need an Urdu translator to know that was one ugly exchange. — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) February 26, 2018

In fact, on second thought news shall be presented this way, let news readers decide who will read what, let them fight in between, let them debate...it would b sort of mix up of reality show like Big boss and news. Boring news will become interesting. It would be fun. — Take it Easy...! (@manojthaker33) February 26, 2018

Somebody got up on the wrong side of the bed @LisaGHart — John Pertzborn (@PERTZFOX) February 26, 2018

When Pakistan TV anchors ‘slip into a short break’. pic.twitter.com/husfLG8DLS — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 26, 2018

U should contact this lady and let her join Aajtak — Journalist🇮🇳 (@daaku_chambal) February 26, 2018

This news channel was running in Bigboss reality show I think..... — Santosh Kumar Gouda (@sant_tiki) February 26, 2018