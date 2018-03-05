Play

Base-jumping is that extreme sport where people jump off high buildings, wait for their parachutes to open, and coast down to the streets. At least, that’s the script.

Things went wrong for a man who was base-jumping off a 24-storey building on the island of Kungsholmen, which is part of the Swedish capital Stockholm, on February 17. His parachute failed to open.

Terrifyingly, the jumper realised this himself (video above), as did witnesses, among whom were those filming the jump. The man plunged 246 feet to the street below and, defying all odds, survived.

He was rushed immediately to a hospital, where he was treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, reported Swedish news outlet Dagens Nyheter.