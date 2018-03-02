Play

When a cold wave came in from Siberia, parts of Europe and the UK woke up to find themselves under a blanket of heavy snow. And while many complained about the snow and shivered in the cold, some decided to have some fun (video above).

The cold wave that has been nicknamed the “beast from the east”, has sent Europe and the UK into extremely low temperature zones. Rome experienced snow for the first time since 2012, with temperatures close to minus four degrees Celsius. Some parts of Italy went down to minus forty degrees.

Rome experiences its heaviest snowfall in six years, covering its famed monuments in a stunning white blanket. The snow-covered sights from Italy's capital look like scenes from a fairytale. https://t.co/OzlCWpnFGC pic.twitter.com/66qWBJURnH — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2018

At the Vatican, though priests outside engaged in friendly snowball fights, while those in the UK pulled out their skis to go to work and used the icy streets to go snowboarding. And animals at the Chester Zoo couldn’t have enough of the Siberian weather.

Play