Imagine a blonde, bearded Salman Khan surrounded by Disney characters, mobile phones and a woman constantly taking selfies. But why imagine, when you can watch the video above?

A Lahore-based mobile phone store has adapted Swag se Swagat, the song that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif lip-synced to in the film Tiger Zinda Hai, , and the result is eye-catching, to say the least.

The lyrics have been modified to ensure exhaustive promotion for the store, including a list of all the mobile brands and accompanying accessories on offer. The video was an instant hit on social media. Naturally.

Here’s the original song. Just in case.