One of the toughest skills in the mysterious martial arts portfolio of Shaolin kung fu is the ability to pierce and crack glass with a mere needle. It happens so fast that the human eye cannot catch it. So Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy, best known for their YouTube channel The Slow Mo Guys, captured the feat on one of their high-speed cameras.

The super slow motion video (above) shows Shaolin Monk Master Feng Fei not only piercing and cracking the glass with the needle, but also bursting an inflated balloon held on the other side of the glass – with the splinters. This feat is one of the 72 arts of Shaolin, and one of the toughest, taking more than 10 years of training to master.

Nevertheless, Gruchy, popularly known as Dan, gave the skill a shot anyway, and tried his hardest to use a needle as a dart. Obviously, all he managed was a tiny nick in the glass.

Here are a few more videos from the channel, capturing extraordinary efforts at remarkable feats.

