Keep your tissues handy. Posted on Facebook by Lwiro Primates, a centre for rehabilitation for primates, this video is a series of “aww!” moments.

Anthony Caere, a pilot from the Virunga National Park, played a vital role in saving chimpanzees from poaching in the Congo. He rescued this baby chimpanzee, named Mussa, and flew him back to safety, with the two of them bonding beautifully on the way back.

Mussa is seen exploring the interiors of the aircraft and even played co-pilot by “adjusting the throttle” while comfortably nestling in Caere’s lap. All this, till he is in the arms of the human who will make sure he is looked after well from now on.