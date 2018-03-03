Can music be played underwater? For sure. After all, the Danish band Between Music just played an entire concert fully submerged in water tanks.

It took ten years of preparation. As most musical instruments cannot be played underwater, the group had to experiment with other options. Among these were Tibetan music bowls, with one for each note.

In the video above, the musicians explain how they went about it, and the kind of adjustments they had to make to, for instance, cope with the pressure of water. The music, of course, is slightly surreal – and a tribute to both the imagination and the hard work of the musicians.