Meet Roscoe, who seems to be a mathematically gifted puppy. If the video above, posted by The Dodo, is anything to go by, he even knows the square root of 36.

From identifying numbers to working out sums of addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and, finally, square roots, Roscoe appears to get it right every time with his barks.

Or does he? Is it possible that Roscoe’s human master signals “Good boy” at exactly the right time? But it’s difficult to be a cynic when the pupil is adorable as little Roscoe.