Caught on camera: This brave woman jumped into a hole in a frozen lake to rescue a stranded dog
How to save a life.
Sometimes dogs rescue human, sometimes it’s the other way round. In Vancouver, Canada, a helpless dog found himself clinging to thin ice as he was about to sink into a frozen Trout Lake. Luckily for him, a young woman jumped to his rescue.
A bystander named Ben West caught the entire incident on his phone (video above). He added an update stating that both the dog and his rescuer were safe and had received treatment.